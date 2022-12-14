Increasing numbers of valuable car parts are being stolen from vehicles in the Horsham district.

Sussex Police are now appealing for information in a bid to halt the theft of catalytic converters.

A spokesperson said: “Our officers are investigating any lines of enquiry such as suspect details, vehicle registration numbers, CCTV, Dash cam footage and ring doorbell footage.

"If you see anyone acting suspiciously around any cars but in particular, Honda, Mazda and Toyota, please call us on 999 if it’s happening now, or 101 or report it online.”

Over the past week catalytic converters have been stolen from a Toyota Auris parked in Wood Lane, Small Dole, and two more Toyota Auris were targeted in Maudlyn Park Way, Bramber.

Catalytic converters were stolen from two Honda Jazz cars and a Toyota Prius parked in The Spinney, Pulborough

Thieves targeted another Honda Jazz in Chess Brook Green, Wantley Hill, along with two Toyota Auris – one parked in Horsham Road, Steyning, and another in Market Field, Steyning.

Another catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius in Breach Close, Steyning, and another from a vehicle in College Hill, Steyning.

Police say that signs that a catalytic converter theft is being committed include a loud drilling or cutting sound coming from beneath the vehicle.