Police are appealing for information after a serious assault after 5.30pm in a wooded area near playing fields in Ifield Avenue, Crawley, on Wednesday, November 2.

Officers located the victim, a 34-year-old man, with wounds consistent of caused by a bladed weapon.

He was taken to hospital by colleagues from SECAmb who treated him at the scene with serious injuries, but has subsequently been discharged.

The suspect approached the victim while he was walking his dog across Willoughby playing fields.

A scuffle broke out after the suspect attacked the victim but did not take anything.

The suspect is described as in his 20’s, was wearing a tracksuit and is not thought to be known to the victim.