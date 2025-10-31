Information sought after a man discovered inside an East Sussex address
A Sussex Police spokesperson said that at around 6.45pm, it was reported that a man, described as around 5'9" and wearing a long-sleeved black t-shirt, black joggers, and a black balaclava, had been found inside an address in Glen Rise, Brighton on Saturday, October 25.
The spokesperson added: “The man left when confronted by the resident, and no items were reported as stolen.
"Police are appealing for information and footage, and ask that if you saw anyone behaving unusually around Glen Rise, or if you saw a man matching this description, you make a report. “To do this, contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1128 of 25/10.”