Injunction issued after illegal works on South Downs site

Unauthorised works started last week. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

Chichester District Council has served an injunction on a site near Lurgashall, in the South Downs, after it was subject to a series of unauthorised works and caravans arrived on the land.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The injunction, granted by the High Court, is intended to stop any further vehicles entering the site, and prohibit all ongoing works.

“We were made aware of unauthorised works at the site early on Friday 2 May,” said Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our planning enforcement officers were sent out immediately to assess the site and this led to a Temporary Stop Notice being served that day. However, as this Notice was breached, we have now escalated the matter by seeking and securing an injunction from the High Court in London. This has now been served and prohibits any further unauthorised works or vehicles and caravans entering the site. If a person fails to comply with an injunction this could result in a custodial sentence.

“Planning regulations exist to protect our countryside and communities. Where these are ignored, we will not hesitate to take action.”

The council has also issued an enforcement notice, which requires the parties involved to remove any unauthorised structures, items, vehicles, caravans and to cease unauthorised use of the land.

“We take these matters incredibly seriously. We are taking all of the steps available to us to try and resolve this situation as quickly as we can,” adds Adrian.

The council says it is engaging with local residents, parish councils, and those currently on the site to offer support, as well as working closely with the South Downs National Park Authority.