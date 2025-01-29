Injury claims from staff at Lewes Prison cost over £800,000 since 2020, say compensation specialists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company that helps people claim compensation for accidents and injuries has revealed the cost of injury claims at Lewes Prison.

Accident Claims at www.accidentclaims.co.uk said figures show that prison staff claims against HMP Lewes have cost over £800k since 2020.

They said they gathered their data and research through Freedom of information (FOI) requests to the HM Prison and Probation Service.

Accident Claims said: “With prison population levels as well as prisoner-on-staff assault rates continuing to rise, prisons across the UK have had to pay out thousands for claims made by staff.”

A company that helps people claim compensation for injuries has revealed the cost of injury claims at Lewes Prison. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

They said: “Despite prisons having processes designed to minimise the risk of injury to prison officers whilst they are at work, there are times when these processes fail, and an accident or even an assault takes place. Personal injury claims lodged by prison staff are often submitted for accidents such as slips and trips, muscle strains, or assaults by inmates while performing their duties.”

The company said they sent FOI requests to the HM Prison and Probation Service to ask how many claims had been made by prison officers or staff injured at work. They said the claims they asked about included injuries from an assault by an inmate and injuries from a prison’s negligence. These were broken down by UK prisons for the years 2019/2020, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24. Accident Claims also asked how many of the claims were settled and for the damages payment for each financial year (broken down by UK prisons for the years 2019/2020, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24).

HMP Lewes is a category B prison with around 600 inmates.

Accident Claims said that, over the past four years, staff claim costs at Lewes Prison totalled £814,534.38, adding that the highest amount was in 2021/22 at £677,290.22. The total claim cost for 2020/21 was £137,244.16.

They said the UK prison population has increased annually for the past 30 years, but their number of uniformed officers ‘has remained almost static’. According to the Ministry of Justice, there were 114 assaults on prison staff per 1,000 prisoners in 2023/24.

Accident Claims said figures gathered by the HM Prison and Probation Service showed that 1,628 claims have been lodged against prisons across the UK in the past five years, 592 of which have been settled. They said: “The most common claims were assaults by prisoners, with 637 submissions, followed by slip, trips and falls, as well as Control and Restraint claims, which were both lodged over 200 times.”

Speaking to Accident Claims, JF Law solicitor Lucy Parker said: “Prison staff face a unique and challenging environment daily. When they are injured due to negligence, whether it's an assault by an inmate, a slip and fall, or inadequate safety measures, they have the right to seek compensation. It's crucial for prison staff to understand their legal rights and seek professional legal advice to ensure their claim is handled fairly.”

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.