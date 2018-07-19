Inmates accused of mutiny at Lewes Prison acquitted

Five prisoners accused of taking part in a riot at Lewes Prison have been told they have no case to answer, according to the Crown Prosection Service (CPS).

Ross Macpherson, 28, of HMP Belmarsh, Steven Goodwin, 29, of Fairlight Road in Hastings, David Carlin, 26, from Derby, John Udy, 38, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth, and Shane Simpson, 30, of Arundel Road, Totton, Southampton, were all acquitted of mutiny and violent conduct charges, the CPS said.

The five defendants had all been accused of being involved an outbreak of violence in C wing at Lewes Prison on October 29, 2016.

They had been facing trial at Hove Crown Court.

However, following a submission by the defence counsel at the end of the prosecution’s case, the judge ordered there was no case to answer.

A spokesman for the CPS said: “I can confirm that a successful submission that there was no case to answer was made to the court at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“Following the evidence given during the trial, we carefully considered the Judge’s ruling in the case and we are content not to appeal.”