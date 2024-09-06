Inquest into teens killed during tragic Chichester crash suspended after driver pleads guilty

An inquest into the deaths of two teens killed during a crash near Goodwood has been permanently suspended after a driver pleaded guilty in court.

Joshua Dilloway, 17, and Jack Chambers, 18, were killed in a single vehicle crash on Kennel Hill, south of Goodwood, in the early hours of March 3 2022. Both boys were sadly pronounced dead on the scene and two 17-year-old girls were injured.

The opening of the inquest, which took place at Ede’s House in Chichester in March 22 2022 before being adjourned, made clear that both boys died of head and chest injuries sustained during the accident.

The inquest continued on September 3 2024, where assistant coroner Lisa Milner permanently suspended the inquests on the basis that the cause of death was determined in a criminal case earlier this year, and neither family had responded to a request for a statement.

Sussex Police later confirmed that Anya Brooke, 20, of Hook Lane, Aldingbourne, admitted causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving in a case held at Portsmouth Crown Court on August 13.

She was sentenced to a ten month suspended prison sentence, forced to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and has been disqualified from driving for two years, a spokesperson said.

Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman added: “Our thoughts remain with the families affected by this case. It demonstrates the importance to all young drivers and their passengers on our roads to think carefully about road safety.

“We know that the ‘fatal five’ factors in people being killed or seriously injured on our roads include being distracted while driving, driving at inappropriate speed, and not wearing a seatbelt.”