Inspection report praises ‘very clear progress’ and improvements at Lewes prison but concerns remain about drugs and self-harm

An inspection report has praised the ‘very clear progress’ being made to improve Lewes prison but said many concerns remain.

The assessment by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor is dated June 9-19 and follows an unannounced inspection of HMP Lewes on Brighton Road.

The report, published at hmiprisons.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk, said: “In our healthy prison tests, we judged outcomes to be ‘reasonably good’ for respect and preparation for release; both improvements compared to our previous 2024 inspection. For safety and purposeful activity, outcomes were assessed as ‘not sufficiently good’, although this too marked an improvement in the purposeful activity test.”

The report said progress had been made in reducing violence and improving early days support too. But it said levels of recorded self-harm were ‘higher than at most similar prisons’ and described safeguarding arrangements as ‘inconsistent’.

Overall, the report highlighted ‘15 key concerns, of which two should be treated as priorities’. These included concerns about: drugs being ‘too freely available’, too many prisoners not having work or being engaged in ‘purposeful activity’, early days support being undermined by ‘increasing numbers of prisoners’ arriving late, too many cells being in a poor condition, and attendance in education, skills and work not being high enough.

The report said: “Some prisoners in protected characteristic groups still experienced unequal treatment, and little progress had been made in resolving the disadvantages faced by black, Asian and minority ethnic prisoners.”

It added: “Twenty per cent of all prisoners discharged over a 12-month period left without an address to go to.”

But the report highlighted staff-prisoner relationships as ‘a clear strength’, with 80 per cent of prisoners reporting respectful treatment by staff.

It said: “The gym and library were well used and offered a range of activities, but recreational opportunities on the wings were limited. Leaders had responded proactively to the significant and relatively recent rise in the number of remanded and short-stay prisoners by introducing a new strategy and improving coordination between departments.”

The report follows a previous inspection of the prison in 2024 where 15 concerns were raised with five of these being priority concerns. The new report said four of the previous concerns had been addressed, while five had been partially addressed and five had not been addressed. The report said one concern was ‘no longer relevant’.

The Prison Service has been approached for comment.