Insulate Britain activists who ran onto M25 convicted of offences following lengthy and complex investigation

Forty-seven Insulate Britain activists who caused chaos on the Surrey stretch of the M25 in the autumn of 2021 have been convicted of a variety of offences following a lengthy and complex investigation, Surrey Police have confirmed.

Police said officers have worked tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice following the direct-action protests, which took place between Junction 6 and 14 of the M25 on Monday, September 13 2021, between Junction 8 and 10 on Wednesday, September 15 2021, at Junction 9 on Friday, September 17 2021 and between Junction 9 and 10 on Tuesday, September 21 2021.

Surrey Police said numerous arrests were made at each of the protests, including 35 arrests on September 13, 35 on September 15, 33 arrests on September 17 and 24 arrests on September 21.

Of these, 54 people were charged with 133 offences, with 47 subsequently found guilty following a series of hearings and trials which have taken place over the last few months, police added.

Surrey Police said the activists were convicted of a variety of offences, including wilful obstruction of a highway and criminal damage.

Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman, who was in charge of policing the activity, said: “Not only did the action taken by the Insulate Britain activists over the four days cause significant delays and disruption to our road network, it also endangered the lives of our officers and staff and other motorway users, as well as the activists themselves.

“The tactics used by these activists, which included running out in front of oncoming traffic and lying down in the carriageway, escalated rapidly and was unprecedented in any of the protest activity we had seen previously.

“We will always seek to facilitate peaceful protest but committing criminal offences and taking part in activity which puts lives at risk cannot be condoned. That is why we took swift and robust action to ensure that these activists were removed from the road and detained as quickly as possible to enable us to reopen the affected sections of motorway as soon as we could.

“We have continued to see this type of direct action in Surrey, with the motorway protests last year and more recently, the activity at the Epsom Derby Festival last weekend and these investigations remain ongoing.

“More recently we have seen the introduction of new legislation under the Public Order Act 2023 which gives us a wider range of options to deal with these activists. The protests in 2021 were carried out before this legislation was enforced but we did everything possible to ensure that the offenders were dealt with robustly and brought before the courts.”

“I would like to thank those motorists affected by the disruption for their patience and understanding, as well as our colleagues in other forces and partner agencies for their support.

