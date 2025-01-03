Intruders assault man in East Sussex home
The incident happened in Walpole Terrace, Brighton, at about 6.20pm on Monday (December 30), according to Sussex Police.
"Police are appealing for witnesses after two intruders broke into a flat in Brighton and assaulted the householder,” a spokesperson for the force said.
"The victim discovered two unknown men in his flat. He was grabbed by them and assaulted before they made off. Nothing was stolen.
“One of the suspects is described as 6ft, slim and was wearing a black ski mask which covered his head and a hoodie.”
Witnesses – or anyone who has any information which could help the police investigation – is asked to report it online or phone 101, quoting serial 969 of 30/12.