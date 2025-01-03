Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police officers are investigating after a man was assaulted during a burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Walpole Terrace, Brighton, at about 6.20pm on Monday (December 30), according to Sussex Police.

"Police are appealing for witnesses after two intruders broke into a flat in Brighton and assaulted the householder,” a spokesperson for the force said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The victim discovered two unknown men in his flat. He was grabbed by them and assaulted before they made off. Nothing was stolen.

The incident happened in Walpole Terrace, Brighton, at about 6.20pm on Monday (December 30), according to Sussex Police. Photo: Google Street View

“One of the suspects is described as 6ft, slim and was wearing a black ski mask which covered his head and a hoodie.”

Witnesses – or anyone who has any information which could help the police investigation – is asked to report it online or phone 101, quoting serial 969 of 30/12.