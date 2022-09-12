Investigation as Chichester rail staff member 'knocked over' by children

Just after 2pm on Saturday, September 10, Sussex Police and British Transport Police were called when a group of children jumped over the barrier and knocked over a member of staff.

Officers were seen questioning members of the public on platform one and travel was disrupted for about 30 mins following the incident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A British Transport Police spokesperson said officers were called following reports of an ‘assault’ and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Sussex Police outside Chichester railway station on Saturday (September 10)

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Chichester station at 2.09pm on September 9 following reports of an assault on a member of rail staff. A group of children jumped the barrier and the member of staff was knocked over. Enquiries are ongoing.”