Investigation as Chichester rail staff member 'knocked over' by children
British Transport Police are investigation an incident in which a station staff member was ‘knocked over’ by a group of children.
Just after 2pm on Saturday, September 10, Sussex Police and British Transport Police were called when a group of children jumped over the barrier and knocked over a member of staff.
Officers were seen questioning members of the public on platform one and travel was disrupted for about 30 mins following the incident.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said officers were called following reports of an ‘assault’ and confirmed that an investigation is underway.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Chichester station at 2.09pm on September 9 following reports of an assault on a member of rail staff. A group of children jumped the barrier and the member of staff was knocked over. Enquiries are ongoing.”
