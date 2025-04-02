Investigation continues after sexual assault of teen in church grounds in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The investigation following the sexual assault of a teenager in a West Sussex churchyard continues.

On Thursday, March 27, a report was made to police that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted in the grounds of St Andrew & St Cuthman’s Church in Vicarage Lane, Steyning.

The following day, a 19-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnap.

He has since been released on police bail with strict conditions, pending further enquiries, police confirmed.

Sussex Police can confirm that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time.

Patrols are ongoing in the area, and the force would like to reassure the public that their safety remains Sussex Police’s top priority.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said: “A comprehensive investigation is well underway, and enquiries around the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

“Violence against women and girls is a matter we take incredibly seriously, and we will continue to work relentlessly to protect the community and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Sussex Police encourage anyone with information concerning the incident to come forward and make a report.

You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Corfe.