Investigation continues into report of assault outside Crawley pub: three people were arrested, police confirm

Sussex Police told the Crawley Observer on January 31: “On arrival, a woman was discovered with head and facial injuries; she was taken to hospital for treatment. A man also reported being assaulted, allegedly with a bottle or glass, inside the pub. He also attended hospital for treatment.”

After the Crawley Observer contacted Sussex Police this week for an update a police spokesperson said: “The investigation is continuing. A 35-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation. A 61-year-old woman from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiring to pervert the course of justice, has been released with no further action. A 54-year-old woman from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, has been released with no further action.”