A police pursuit ensued after officers on patrol in the town became aware of a black Toyota Verso believed to be on cloned number plates. Officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it made off at speed, Sussex Police said.

The force is now appealing for information about the incident which occurred at 7.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The pursuit was later aborted due to the risk to public safety and the Toyota was found abandoned in Welbeck Close, Eastbourne, with the assistance of the National Police Air Service helicopter.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1294 of 16/12.”

1 . Investigation following police chase in Eastbourne The car was abandoned in Welbeck Close. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures