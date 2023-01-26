An Eastbourne mother said she cannot afford to fix her scratched car, after it was damaged twice in the same day, as she has to pay for energy bills.

Jo Walster said 14 cars have been scratched in Pensford Drive in total, with the first incident happening on Sunday, January 15.

Mrs Walster said she found her car to be scratched on the morning of Monday, January 23 – only for it to be damaged again in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother-of-two added: “They are so deep I wouldn’t say they are done with a key. I would say it was something sharp and pointed.

Jo Walster with her son

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I saw it on Monday morning I thought, ‘how did I know this was going to happen?’ My car is only three-months-old. I have had to work hard to get that car to [then] find that [scratch]. It [the scratch] is literally from one end of the car to the other.”

The undertaker said she will have to pay between £600-£700 if she wants the damage fixed as she does not want her insurance to go up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Walster said: “I cannot have it fixed because it is having the paint job done on my car or paying for gas and electricity.

“I have worked hard to get a car to take my kids out for someone to come along and do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the scratches on Jo Walster's car

She added: “The hardest part is my oldest son is autistic and I cannot explain why this is happening, and explaining to him that some people aren’t very nice, he can’t process it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Walster explained that she has spoken to residents who are worried about how the incidents could impact property and insurance prices.

The Eastbourne mother said: “I was telling my husband I want to move.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they received a report of vehicles being deliberately damaged in Pensford Drive sometime between Sunday, January 22, and Monday, January 23.

Officers added: "An investigation is underway. Any witnesses, or anyone who has any information which could help us with our investigation, is asked to report online, or call 101, quoting 1131 of 23/01.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS: