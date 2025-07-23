Items stolen from Burgess Hill store after Range Rover crashes into shopfront

By Matt Pole
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 13:56 BST
Items have been reported stolen from a store in Burgess Hill after a Range Rover crashed into the front of the shop, police have said.

Sussex Police said emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in York Road.

Police said the car collided into the shop at 5.30am this morning (July 23).

Four men were seen entering the store, before leaving the premises in a second vehicle, the force added.

Items have been reported stolen from a store in Burgess Hill after a Range Rover crashed into the front of the shop, police have said. Picture courtesy of Sussex News and Pictures

Sussex Police are attempting to locate this vehicle, and have asked the public for any information or footage that could assist them in their enquiries.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in York Road, Burgess Hill.

“At around 5.30am today (July 23), a Range Rover was reported to have collided with a shop front in the road.

“Four men were then seen entering the shop, and items have since been reported stolen from inside.

“The men left the premises in a second car, and attempts to locate the vehicle are ongoing.

“Further enquiries remain underway at the scene, and a police presence is expected to be enhanced for some time.

“If you have any information or footage that could assist us in our investigation, report online, or call 101 quoting reference 201 of 23/07.”

