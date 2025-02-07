Items taken 'from under a Christmas tree' in East Sussex burglary
Sussex Police said they received a report of a burglary at a home in Towers Road, Stone Cross, between Christmas Day and 3pm on Boxing Day, December 26.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Items from under a Christmas tree were taken, as well as cash, ID and bank cards.
“Officers are investigating, and believe a bank card may have been used at a Costcutter shop in Hailsham.
"They have issued CCTV images of a woman they wish to speak with in connection with the investigation.
“The woman is described as having long brown hair, wearing a dark coloured coat worn to below the knee, dark trousers with a white floral pattern, and black boots.”
Anyone who recognises her, or has information about the incident, is asked to come forward to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 500 of 26/12/2024.