Cash, bank cards and items ‘from under a Christmas tree’ were taken from a home in East Sussex over the festive period, police have said.

Sussex Police said they received a report of a burglary at a home in Towers Road, Stone Cross, between Christmas Day and 3pm on Boxing Day, December 26.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Items from under a Christmas tree were taken, as well as cash, ID and bank cards.

“Officers are investigating, and believe a bank card may have been used at a Costcutter shop in Hailsham.

Police released this image of a woman they wish to speak with. Photo: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police released this image of a woman they wish to speak with. Photo: Sussex Police

"They have issued CCTV images of a woman they wish to speak with in connection with the investigation.

“The woman is described as having long brown hair, wearing a dark coloured coat worn to below the knee, dark trousers with a white floral pattern, and black boots.”

Anyone who recognises her, or has information about the incident, is asked to come forward to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 500 of 26/12/2024.

