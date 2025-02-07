Cash, bank cards and items ‘from under a Christmas tree’ were taken from a home in East Sussex over the festive period, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said they received a report of a burglary at a home in Towers Road, Stone Cross, between Christmas Day and 3pm on Boxing Day, December 26.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Items from under a Christmas tree were taken, as well as cash, ID and bank cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are investigating, and believe a bank card may have been used at a Costcutter shop in Hailsham.

Police released this image of a woman they wish to speak with. Photo: Sussex Police

"They have issued CCTV images of a woman they wish to speak with in connection with the investigation.

“The woman is described as having long brown hair, wearing a dark coloured coat worn to below the knee, dark trousers with a white floral pattern, and black boots.”

Anyone who recognises her, or has information about the incident, is asked to come forward to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 500 of 26/12/2024.