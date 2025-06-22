‘It’s a hard hit to take’: Worthing hamburger restaurant staff ‘gutted’ after windows damaged

Smash’d #1 – Worthing announced on Facebook that the windows of their restaurant were damaged. Photo: Google Maps

Staff at a hamburger restaurant in Worthing are ‘gutted’ after their windows were damaged.

Smash’d #1 – Worthing announced on Facebook that the windows of their restaurant and the windows of A Star Waste Management office were damaged during the evening of Saturday, June 21.

The restaurant, which is in Ham Road, posted on Facebook at 9.20am on Sunday, June 22: “We’re gutted and angry. We’ve only been open around three months, and this is going to cost us a lot to put right — not just financially, but emotionally too. It’s a hard hit to take when all we’re trying to do is bring something good to the local area.”

They said the police crime reference number for people with any information is is 4725/0120465.

The restaurant added at 12.45pm: “Thank you all for the love, support, and kind messages – it truly means a lot. We’re open as usual from 5pm tonight, and we’d really appreciate your support over the next few weeks as we now face over £2,000 in damages. Thanks again – your support means the world.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson on Thursday, June 26, said: “Officers are investigating a report of criminal damage at businesses in Ham Road, Worthing in the early hours of Sunday June 22. At approximately 1.10am, two shops near to the junction of Brougham Road, had their windows smashed.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage please report it to us. Information can be reported online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 400 of 22/06.”