'It’s a real blow' - Thieves target community hub in Bognor Regis

A newly refurbished community hub in Bognor Regis has been targeted by thieves.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Laburnum Centre, in Lyon Street, houses a specialist gym, a café and a variety of classes.

The centre is run by local charity, Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH), which supports older people, providing groups and activities for fun, friendship and fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building had only just been refurbished last month, providing a more modern, inviting space for members.

The Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis was targeted by thieves. Photo: Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove

Thieves broke in on Tuesday night (October 7) and caused extensive damage.

Kitchen appliances, food and drink, payment machines and a CCTV server were taken. Almost all the internal doors were damaged, the charity said.

The charity is working with police as they investigate the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Rice, CEO at Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove said “Obviously we’re devastated that thieves have targeted our centre.

The Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis was targeted by thieves. Photo: Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove

"We’re currently assessing the damage and losses but it’s a real blow when our whole team works so hard to help others.

"Break-ins obviously affect our members and impact on our time and money. We’re working to get the centre fully up and running as soon as possible and want to thank our community for rallying round in support.”

The Laburnum Centre was able to fully open, as normal, on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media post read: “We've had the centre checked over by a really thorough crime scene officer, handymen and professional cleaners have been on site to clear away the damage and broken glass, and we're pleased to say we will be able to be fully open tomorrow.

“Thanks so much for all of your understanding today. There has been several thousands pounds worth of damage done, but thankfully the newly refurbished café is undamaged.”

Anyone with any information about the break-in should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove is gearing up for winter, which can be particularly difficult for some older people. To support the charity’s vital work with a donation, please visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk or call 0800 019 1310.

You are also encouraged to visit the website, or call the above number, if you – or someone you know – would like support, or would like to find out more about Age UK WSBH’s services locally.