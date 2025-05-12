Jail for Chichester shoplifter who breached criminal behaviour order after four days

Mwiya Kamutumwa has been jailed for eight weeks.

A prolific shoplifter who breached his criminal behaviour order within just four days has been jailed, Sussex Police have said.

Mwiya Kamutumwa, known locally as Kush, had already been banned from a number of Chichester city centre shops as part of the order, which was authorised at Crawley Magistrates Court on April 15. It followed a string of offences committed in a number of shops, including Tesco Express, Co-Op, TK Maxx and One Stop.

Since then, Sussex Police officers say they have received a number of reports about the 24-year-old who has since been arrested and charged in relation to the following offences.

Assault at Marks and Spencer in Portfield Way, Chichester, on 19 April;

Theft of meat worth £99 from Marks and Spencer in Portfield Way, Chichester, on 19 April;

Breach of Criminal Behaviour Order in Portfield Way, Chichester, on 19 April;

Theft of cheese worth £60 from Co-Op in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on 19 April;

Breach of Criminal Behaviour Order in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on 19 April;

Theft of alcohol worth £87.50 from Co-Op in Bognor Road, Bognor, on 28 April;

Breach of Criminal Behaviour Order in Bognor Road, Bognor, on 28 April.

Kamutumwa, of Schirmer Road, Chichester, pleaded guilty to all offences at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 3 May and was jailed for eight weeks.His CBO is still in place and prohibits him from, according to Sussex Police:

Remaining on any retail premises within the county of Sussex after being asked to leave by the owner, any member of staff employed by that premises, or any security staff operating at that premises.

Entering any Sainsbury’s in Sussex.

Entering any Co-Operative store or associate company in Sussex.

Entering any shop/commercial premises from which he is banned in Sussex.

Entering any commercial/retail premises within Sussex without the means/funds to make a purchase or have proof of purchase made from any store.

Entering Portfield Retail Park in Chichester.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Fisk of the Arun and Chichester Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This conviction demonstrates the immediate impact Criminal Behaviour Orders can have. Within days of leaving court, Kush had committed further offences and retail staff promptly reported him, which enabled us to arrest and charge him.

“It is clear that he has a flagrant disregard for the law and justice system, and I hope his time in prison will help to positively influence his decision making in the future.

“We continue to work with partners, retailers and the local community to protect premises from business crime, and to hold offenders to account. We are also currently working on a number of other CBO applications across West Sussex, which we hope will help to further prevent theft and shoplifting in the area.”