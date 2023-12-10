Jail for Guildford man who was involved in supply of Class A drugs
Edvaldo Dokaj, 38, was stopped by police officers on Woodbridge Road, Guildford at 11.35pm on Wednesday, March 29 this year, as it was suspected that his ‘vehicle was involved in drug supply’, according to Surrey Police.
A police spokesperson said: “Dokaj was detained under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found to be in possession of a sum of cash, a mobile phone containing messages relating to drug supply and a small bag of white powder which was later forensically tested and confirmed to be cocaine.
“He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and charged and remanded into custody.”
The defendant was found guilty on Friday (December 8) after a four-day trial at Winchester Crown Court.
Dokaj received a custodial sentence of four years and six months behind bars.
Investigating officer, PC Shepherd said: “We are committed to tackling drug dealing across Surrey. If you are concerned about drug use or drug dealing in your area, contact us online or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.
“Please share as much information as you can with us, as it all helps us to keep the borough safe.”
Surrey Police listed some signs of potential drug dealing.
A spokesperson said: “Lots of visitors, who don’t stay very long, arriving at all times of the day and night.
"People waiting in cars outside particular properties exchanging small packets or cash.
“Lots of visitors bringing items such as TVs or bikes but leaving empty handed.
“Lone/vulnerable neighbours suddenly having groups of young men living at their address.”
Police said officers would want to know: a time, date and place as well as the vehicle registration and the make, model and colour.