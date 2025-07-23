Jail for robber who threatened shop staff with a hammer in West Sussex

A robber, who threatened shop staff with a hammer in Shoreham, has been jailed.

Sussex Police said Jack Reeder, 33 – of Seafield Road, Hove – was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison.

"A robber who threatened store staff with a hammer has been sentenced,” a police statement read.

"Jack Reeder entered a Co-op store in Ham Road, Shoreham, with the weapon.

“He threatened staff and demanded cash before running away.

“The 33-year-old was heavily intoxicated and was later identified by witnesses and handed himself in following a public appeal.”

Police said workers at the store described how the incident left them ‘incredibly shaken and tearful’.

Reeder appeared for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on July 22, where he admitted robbery, and a further charge of theft from a shop, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The court was told how the incidents happened on May 10 this year.

“It started in the Shoreham News shop in Buckingham Road at about 7am where he was rude to a shop worker and stole a packet of crisps.

“Then moments later he entered the Co-op in Ham Road.

“He demanded money from the till and threatened a shop worker with a hammer.

“Two shop workers with more than 20 years of experience each said they had never experienced an incident like it during their careers.”

Later, witnesses saw Reeder eating breakfast in a nearby café and ‘removing the hammer from a sock’, police said.

He left the area via bus but later handed himself after seeing a public appeal, police said. He was initially remanded in custody on May 13 at a hearing before Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Andrew Ricks said: “We understand the impact that retail crime has, and this case continues to have a lasting impact on the shop workers who were threatened.

“We were determined to get justice for the victims in this case, and we would like to thank the witnesses and public for their support for our investigation, and for the information they provided to us.

“Tackling retail crime remains a priority for us, and we continue to work closely with retailers and partner agencies to prevent crime and catch those committing offences.

“We are pleased that Reeder will serve a significant custodial sentence for his crimes.”