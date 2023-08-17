A violent man who subjected his ex-partner to years of abuse has been jailed.

Dean Brown, 36, of Hammer Hill, Surrey was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Friday, 4 August after he pleaded guilty to multiple violent offences and criminal damage.

During the three years that Brown and the victim – a woman in her 30s from Chichester - were in a relationship, she was subject to his constant aggressive outbursts and frequent assaults.

She endured a series of emotional and physical abuse by Brown, with offences spanning from July 2022 to early 2023.

He threatened her while she was pregnant with their child, saying ‘I’ll kick it out of you’, and in November 2022, Brown assaulted her while she held the baby shortly after it was born.

Two months later, in January 2023, Brown threw a knife at the victim, narrowly missing her and damaging a nearby wall. The incident was one of a number in which he damaged their home.

Brown was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of causing actual bodily harm, three counts of criminal damage and two counts of assault.

He pleaded guilty to all charges on 11 April at Worthing Magistrates’ Court.

At Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, 4 August, Brown was jailed for 16 months and given a 10-year restraining order.

His victim has shared a few words on the impact of domestic abuse and the importance of reporting: ''You never think it will happen to you for simply loving someone. Domestic abuse is a very serious issue.

“More women need to speak up and you do not have to put up with the physical, emotional and psychological abuse or let your children see that.

“There is help there. You are worth so much more than you have been made to believe.”

Police Constable Emma Jeacock said: ''I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward following the malicious assaults she endured during her relationship with Brown

“We hope her courage echoes out to the victims who are in fear of reporting domestic abuse and encourages them to seek help.