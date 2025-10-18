Jail sentence for 'despicable' former East Sussex school housemaster who 'would shower with the students' and 'invite some to sleep in his room'

A 'despicable' former East Sussex school housemaster has been jailed for string of serious sexual offences against children.

Sussex Police said Raymond Langley, 76, was the housemaster/bursar at a school – in the Wealden district of East Sussex – during the 1970s.

In 2021, an investigation was launched after a man reported being sexually abused at the school, police said.

Police said enquiries identified two victims, who were ‘subjected to abuse’.

"One victim reported how Langley would shower with the students and invite some to sleep in his room to ‘avoid bullies’,” a police spokesperson said.

“Langley would sexually abuse the victim, then a teenager, repeatedly during these interactions.

“The second victim reported being sexually abused in a similar way by Langley, including being shown pornographic material by Langley in his room before being abused.”

Police said both victims were given specialist support when the offences were disclosed, and a ‘thorough investigation was launched’.

In June 2024, Langley – of Clarendon Road in Hove – was charged with four counts of buggery of a boy under 16, four counts of indecent sexual assault and eight counts of indecency with a child, police said.

The spokesperson added: “A jury took just two hours of deliberation to find him guilty of all charges at Lewes Crown Court on September 22.

“At the same court on Friday (October 10), Langley was sentenced to 20 years in prison.”

Police said recorder Ms Q Whitaker described Langley as a ‘coward’, who preyed on vulnerable boys and forced the victims to give evidence in court despite not taking the stand himself. She commended the victims’ bravery in reporting and supporting the court process.

Detective Constable Jo Gledhill said: “Raymond Langley targeted vulnerable young boys who sought his help, abusing their trust in the most despicable ways.

“Both of these victims have carried the trauma of his crimes throughout their lives, and the bravery they have shown in reporting to the police cannot be overstated.

“I would like to thank both of them for coming to us, supporting this investigation and giving the evidence at court that has brought a predator to justice."

Detective Inspector Steve Shimmons said this outcome ‘should send a message’ to victims and offenders that ‘no matter how long ago offences took place, we will take action’.

He added: "I reiterate our thanks to the victims in this investigation for their resolve and support, and commend DC Gledhill and the investigative team for their diligent work.

"It is never too late to report – if you are a victim, please report to police online, via 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”