Jailed Eastbourne man assaulted victim ‘for hours causing bleed to the brain’

An Eastbourne man has been jailed following a sustained attack against a vulnerable victim in his own home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamil Wilson, 47, of Wilmington Gardens, Eastbourne has been sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following the incident in Brighton.

Between 7pm and 10pm on October 12, 2022, Wilson carried out an unprovoked attack on a 27-year-old man from Brighton, who was known to him, said Sussex Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that hours of assault commenced which led to his victim suffering extensive head and facial injuries, including a bleed on the brain.

Jamil Wilson, 47, of Wilmington Gardens, Eastbourne has been sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following the incident in Brighton. Picture: Sussex Police

Another resident of the property on Chelwood Close arrived home and after seeing the victim’s injuries, attempted to call an ambulance, police added.

Police said Wilson took the phone to stop the call, and the resident climbed out of a window to escape the property.

He waved down a bus, and the driver called the emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended the address in Chelwood Close and after hearing calls for help from a nearby field, they witnessed Wilson assaulting his victim.

Police arrested him and his victim was taken to hospital.

Wilson was charged with GBH with intent and common assault, police confirmed.

He was found guilty, and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on January 2, where he was sentenced, said police.

Investigating officer Rose Horan said: “This was a shocking attack on a vulnerable man inside his home. After the prolonged attack, which caused horrific facial and head injuries, Wilson pushed his victim to a nearby field, dragged him across the grass and began to strangle him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to the quick and courageous actions of the resident and the bus driver, police were on the scene and able to intervene.

“The victims were offered a considerable amount of support throughout the judicial process to help with the trauma of the incident.