Jailed in October - 12 Sussex criminals behind bars

Sharon Anne Gould, 38, unemployed, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards-on-Sea, was arrested by plain clothes officers who saw her participating in a suspected drugs deal in the Cornwallis Gardens area. She is serving a 34-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing crack cocaine and heroin, with intent to supply, said police.
Paul Tully, 36, was charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference in Bognor.Tully, of Ash Grove in Bognor Regis, pleaded guilty to all three charges and was given a 42-week prison sentence, said police.
Eraldo Saraseli, 20, of no fixed address and Klaudio Ago, 27, of Bristol Gardens, Brighton, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis in Brighton. Saraseli pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession of false identity documents, said police. He was sentenced to two years and eight months. Ago pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis but admitted permitting supply of cocaine and cannabis on his premises, said police. He was also sentenced to two years and eight months.