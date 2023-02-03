Jewellery and debit cards taken in Eastbourne burglary

Jewellery and debit cards were taken in a burglary in Eastbourne yesterday (Thursday, February 2), police have said.

In the morning residents from a property in College Road reported returning home to find their rear doors forced open and an untidy search of one of their rooms, according to officers.

Police said personal items including clothing and jewellery were reported as stolen.

A police spokesperson added: “A bag and debit cards were also reported missing. Police ae investigating any use of the cards.”

Sussex Police

On the morning of Saturday, January 28, residents from a property in Bexhill Road reported a tall male wearing a white hooded top and dark jogging bottom making out from the rear of their property, police have said.

Officers said a bag containing cash and personal items was stolen.

The spokesperson added: “Description and details have been passed to the local police team for investigation and circulation.”

A garage off Leslie Street was also forced open in the early hours of Saturday, January 28, and tools were stolen from inside, according to officers.

The police spokesperson said: “Two males were seen removing items from the garage. [One has been] described as tall, medium build, with dark hair, and the other [as] tall, of larger build, [with] light hair wearing a red jacket and woollen hat.

"Details of the tools and descriptions have been passed to the local team for investigations. Potential CCTV from neighbouring properties [is being investigated].”

An attempted burglary was also reported from a property in Kingston Road in the early hours of Tuesday, January 31, police have said.

Officers said owners woke to the sound of door handles being tried but no entry was gained.

No description of the suspects is available, according to police.

Residents have been asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

A spokesperson said: “There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras.

“If you have been the victim of a burglary, please report [it] online, or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.”

