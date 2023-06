Police are appealing for witnesses after homes were broken into in Duncton near Chichester.

The incident was reported shortly before 3pm on Saturday, June 17, to properties in the High Street.

High value items including jewellery was taken from one address, police have said/

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “If you saw anything suspicious in the area, please report it to us.