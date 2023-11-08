BREAKING

Jewellery worth thousands of pounds stolen from two properties in Liphook - Sussex Police appeal for information

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in Liphook.
By Matt Pole
Published 8th Nov 2023, 18:42 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 18:42 GMT
Police said jewellery worth thousands of pounds was stolen from two properties in Portsmouth Road and Bracken on September 14 between 6pm and 10pm.

If you have any information, or witnessed anything suspicious, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1825 of 14/09.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in Liphook. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in Liphook. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

