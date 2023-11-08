Jewellery worth thousands of pounds stolen from two properties in Liphook - Sussex Police appeal for information
Police said jewellery worth thousands of pounds was stolen from two properties in Portsmouth Road and Bracken on September 14 between 6pm and 10pm.
If you have any information, or witnessed anything suspicious, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1825 of 14/09.
