Sussex Police have issued four new burglary alerts after incidents in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

The first incident, which is dated November 29, happened at Virginia Drive in Haywards Heath.

Police said someone entered a property, stole car keys and took a vehicle between November 22 and 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crime reference number is 0401.

Sussex Police have issued four new burglary alerts

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second incident happened at Middle Way in Burgess Hill and is dated November 30.

Police said a property was entered and several personal items were stolen. They added that the incident ‘occurred in the past two days from the 30/11’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crime reference number is 0825.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third incident is a break-in at a property in Jeremys Lane, Haywards Heath, dated December 3. The crime reference number is 1021.

Police said the property was broken into between 11.30am and 11.35am on December 2 and that bank cards were stolen. They said no force was used and that the property was entered when the occupants were in and out of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth incident happened on December 4 after 6am on Haywards Heath Road. The crime reference number is 1025.

A police spokesperson said: “4x4 John Deare Gator Buggy, registration AV72NAO, green and black stolen from outside barn area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.”