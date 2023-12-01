A man has been charged with raping a girl near Brighton Pier, Sussex Police have reported

Police said the alleged incident happened on the evening of July 16.

The victim was supported by specialist officers while an investigation was launched, Sussex Police added.

Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of rape, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Police said Eubank has been released on bail with strict conditions, to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 11, 2024.

