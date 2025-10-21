This year’s service on Friday, October 10, coincided with World Mental Health Day, giving added resonance to its themes of justice, compassion, and community wellbeing.

The solemnity of the occasion was marked by the presence of The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, who attended with her husband, Mr James Barnard. The service was presided over by The Rt Hon Lord Briggs of Westbourne, a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom. He was joined by The Rt Hon Lady Justice Asplin DBE, along with nine other judges, including Her Honour Judge Christine Laing KC DL, Resident Judge and Recorder for Brighton and Hove, and His Honour Judge Robin Bedford, Senior Circuit Judge and Designated Family Judge for Surrey and Sussex. Ms Penelope Schofield, Senior Coroner for West Sussex and Brighton & Hove, was also in attendance as were Mr Kris Venkatasami, Crown Chief Prosecutor, and Ms Frankie Sulke CBE JP, the Chair of the West Sussex Magistrates’ Bench.

The service drew a wide gathering of judicial, civic, community and voluntary sector representatives from across the county. Among those present were Cllr Sean McHale, Mayor of Chichester, Jo Shiner, Chief Constable of Sussex Police, Katy Bourne, Police and Crime Commissioner, and senior representatives from the Fire and Rescue, Ambulance, and Lifeboat services. The Police Cadets from the Chichester group provided an impressive guard of honour, and Dr Fooks was accompanied by his three cadets: Lauren Farnhill (Mid-Sussex), Nathan Tudor (Crawley), and Fin Anderson (Worthing).

The Cathedral Choir, under the direction of Charles Harrison, delivered a moving programme of choral music including a setting of Psalm 121 ‘I lift mine eyes unto the hills” composed by Peter Allwood of Pulborough. The congregation joined in traditional hymns such as “Judge Eternal, Throned in Splendour” and “Lord for the Years,” the latter particularly apt on a day devoted to reflection on the nation’s wellbeing. The musical accompaniment included spectacular brass fanfares from the University of Chichester Brass Band, directed by Emma Button, and an organ postlude by Louis Vierne.

The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester, gave a thoughtful homily reflecting on the moral foundations of justice and the responsibility of all who serve within the law to act with mercy, humility, and wisdom. He urged those present to recognise the human realities behind the legal process and the spiritual dimensions of justice in public life.

Prayers were led by The Reverend Steve Burston, Chaplain to the High Sheriff, and included intercessions from members of the judiciary and public service. Penelope Schofield prayed for those who administer justice, Gemma Sterry from the West Sussex Probation Service prayed for victims and offenders, and High Sheriff’s Cadet Finley Anderson offered prayers for young people and volunteers who work to build stronger communities. The final prayer, given by The Right Reverend Richard Moth, Bishop of Arundel and Brighton, focused on peace, reconciliation, and the healing of society’s divisions.

A collection was taken in aid of West Sussex Mind, highlighting the High Sheriff’s focus on mental health during his term of office. The service concluded with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by closing music performed by the Cathedral’s organist.

After the service, Dr Fooks spoke about the growing pressures on mental health services and the impact of mental distress on the work of the police and other emergency services. He announced a series of seven Community Conferences which will be held across the county during November to January to discuss these issues and he emphasised the importance of strong, compassionate communities that support those who are struggling, both to prevent crises and to promote recovery. HHJ Bedford also spoke powerfully about the Family Courts and the important, and often very challenging, work that they have to do to protect the interests of children and the most vulnerable in our society.

After the service, guests gathered for a reception in the nave where the University of Chichester’s Brio Trio provided musical entertainment.

The Judges’ Service once again brought together the judiciary, civic leaders, voluntary sector and faith communities of West Sussex to reaffirm their shared commitment to justice, mercy, compassion, and the common good — values that stand at the heart of both the legal system and the mental wellbeing of the nation.

1 . Judges’ Service 2025 The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, with Dr Timothy Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex, and The Rt Hon Lord Briggs of Westbourne, a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom Photo: Andrew Mardell

2 . Judges’ Service 2025 Dr Timothy Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex Photo: Andrew Mardell

3 . Judges’ Service 2025 His Honour Judge Robin Bedford, Senior Circuit Judge and Designated Family Judge for Surrey and Sussex Photo: Andrew Mardell