'Justice taskforce' is 'visibly tackling anti-social behaviour' across Sussex
Last year, Sussex was selected as one of ten trailblazer areas to pilot the Immediate Justice (IJ) programme. A taskforce was formed and led by Superintendent Andy Saville – who is also the lead for tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB) within Sussex Police – alongside three delivery officers, a programme manager and an analyst.
The Sussex IJ pilot has seen ‘good success rates’ since its implementation last July, with more than 140 referrals to date and the taskforce has a wealth of partners and resources to tackle ASB and ‘run meaningful reparative activity in areas badly affected’.
Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has now appointed Red Snapper Managed Services (RSMS, to assist with adult referrals and enhance the services available across the county – ‘further strengthening the programme’.
Mrs Bourne, who was re-elected earlier this month, said: “I’ve already seen the Immediate Justice Taskforce make great strides in visibly tackling anti-social behaviour in our communities and Red Snapper’s arrival will help us to go even further.
"Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and I remain committed to putting resource into protecting those most exposed to it. I’m really looking forward to seeing this new partnership grow over the coming months.”
The introduction of RSMS Intervention Services will ‘enable greater capacity’ for more referrals into the IJ pilot, providing ‘better outcomes’ for victims and the communities affected – whilst ensuring offenders ‘make amends and repair the harm caused’.
RSMS Intervention Services is a market-leading provider, offering rehabilitation and out-of-court resolution interventions with an extensive background in creating and providing services to prevent re-offending elsewhere in the country.
RSMS will join service providers Putting it Right, Making it Out and the three Youth Justice Services, in supporting the IJ Taskforce to complete referrals in a swift and timely manner. They will be recruiting a service manager, an administrator and two reparative officers to work with our in-house IJ Taskforce.
Superintendent Andy Saville, IJ Taskforce Lead, said: “I am really excited for the introduction of Red Snapper as one of our service providers for Immediate Justice.
"The full operating model is now in place, enabling us to increase the programme delivery across all of Sussex and, in doing so, provide an even greater service to victims and communities, whilst holding offenders accountable for their actions by swiftly repairing the harm and damage they have caused.”