Kawasaki quad bike and tools stolen in East Sussex burglary
Sussex Police said it is investigating after the break-in took place at a rural property in Penhurst, near Battle.
A police spokesperson said: “Thieves stole a Kawasaki quad bike and tools including a strimmer, chainsaw, and drill from the property off Forge Lane.
“It happened between 11pm and 11am on Wednesday, August 14.
“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
“In particular they wish to speak to anyone in the area with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 569 of 14/08.”