Keep an eye out for missing 13 year-old girl, Sophia, from Southwick, Sussex Police say

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Sophia, a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Southwick.

The teen is described as 5’ 2” and slim, with long brown hair and she is believed to be wearing a black Adidas fluffy jacket with writing, and possibly a hat.

She has links to Brighton, Horsham, Three Bridges and Southampton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting serial 0122 of 18/10.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice