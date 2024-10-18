Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Sophia, a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Southwick.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teen is described as 5’ 2” and slim, with long brown hair and she is believed to be wearing a black Adidas fluffy jacket with writing, and possibly a hat.

She has links to Brighton, Horsham, Three Bridges and Southampton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting serial 0122 of 18/10.