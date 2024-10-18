Keep an eye out for missing 13 year-old girl, Sophia, from Southwick, Sussex Police say
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Sophia, a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Southwick.
The teen is described as 5’ 2” and slim, with long brown hair and she is believed to be wearing a black Adidas fluffy jacket with writing, and possibly a hat.
She has links to Brighton, Horsham, Three Bridges and Southampton.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting serial 0122 of 18/10.