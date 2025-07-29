Keep an eye out for parking charge scam, warns Arun Council

Photo: Pixabay

Arun District Council is warning residents to about a parking charge scam where victims receive texts or emails that look like they come from the council.

The Parking Charge Notices (PCN) look like they come from an official government body, but Arun District Council experts have warned residents to keep an eye out – they are only ever convincing copies.

"Arun District Council do not issue PCNs via text message or email, we only request payment in a letter,” a spokesperson said.

It follows on from a similar warning issued by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which claims the text messages warn people that they have a ‘parking penalty charge’ and that, if they do not pay on time, they might be banned from driving, have to pay more, or face a court summons.

Initial texts are often followed up with scam reminders, seemingly from the same government body. If you receive a scam message, you do not need to notify the DVSA, but you are encouraged to report them to the National Cyber Security Centre online.

If you’ve already responded to a scam message, there are steps you can take to protect yourself, according to the DVSA, such as changing your passwords, contacting your bank, and using anti-virus software to scan your devices.

If you’ve lost money or have been hacked as a result of responding to a suspicious text message report it online at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/, or by calling 0300 123 2040 in England and Wales, or 101 in Scotland