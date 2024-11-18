Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver crashed his father’s BMW into a family home in an East Sussex village during a police chase after reaching speeds ‘in excess of 130mph’, Sussex Police said.

The family was unable to live at the house as a result, as the property was left with structural problems, costing more than £350,000, police added.

The family had been in the living room just minutes before the collision.

A police spokesperson said: “Samin Ahmed reached speeds in excess of 130mph on the A2690 Combe Valley Way.

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex Police

“The 19-year-old was seen overtaking three vehicles in his father’s BMW. Moments later he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house in Church Lane, Westfield, near Hastings.

“The collision left the building with structural problems costing an estimated £357,000. A family were left unable to live in the property for several months.”

Police said Ahmed, formerly a security doorman, of Tavistock Road, Bromley, Kent, admitted dangerous driving and causing criminal damage.

At Lewes Crown Court on November 7, he was sentenced and was disqualified from driving for two years, police added.

The police spokesperson said: “The court heard how the incident unfolded in the early hours of February 16 this year.

“RPU officer PC Lloyd Archer was on patrol and saw the BMW driven by Ahmed at excessive speed in Combe Valley Way.

“Ahmed had attempted a treble overtake. The police patrol activated blue lights, but Ahmed reached speeds of 110mph to evade officers.

“After travelling towards Bexhill he turned around at the roundabout junction with the A2691 and Mount View Street, and went back up the Coombe Valley Way towards Hastings at 130mph.

“The speed limit on the A2690 is 60mph. He turned left towards The Ridge and continued in excess of 100mph.

“Ahmed travelled towards Westfield where he lost control and careered through the front of the house in Church Lane.

“A family had been in the living room just minutes before the collision.”

Police said his DNA was found on the airbag which showed he had been driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Speaking at the case, PC Archer said: “Ahmed’s reckless driving was appalling.

“He risked his own life as well as the safety of every other road user and resident, and is extremely lucky he did not cause a fatality that night.

“We are determined to catch offenders and to prevent drivers causing harm to themselves and innocent members of the public.

“So we are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”

Police said Ahmed was sentenced to an 18-month suspended prison sentence and was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions and to pay a £187 surcharge and £1,000 court costs, police added.