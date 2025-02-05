Two men from Kent have been jailed following a series of burglary offences in East Sussex, police said.

Sussex Police said the convictions follow an investigation into a burglary at a home in Parsonage Lane, Icklesham, near Hastings, and an attempted burglary at an address in Butcher’s Lane, Three Oaks.

Both incidents occurred on July 25, 2024, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Jordan Line, 32, of Victoria Road, Ramsgate, was convicted of two counts of burglary, perverting the course of justice and driving a vehicle with false plates. At Hove Crown Court on January 30, he was sentenced to a total of three years and six months in prison. He also received a four-year driving ban and a deprivation order for the vehicle used in the offences.

“Richard Line, 58, of Godwyne Close, Dover, was convicted of one count of burglary and sentenced to five years and four months in prison.”

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler said: “We would like to thank the victims and witnesses for their support throughout this case, as well as Kent Police for their assistance.

“Our officers are committed to preventing and investigating burglaries. We will continue working tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and protect our communities.”