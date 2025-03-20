Kent Police ‘concerned’ for missing teen with links to Brighton ‘who may have taken a bus to Crawley’

Kent Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing teenager with connections to Brighton ‘who may have taken a bus to Crawley’.

Help is sought to locate 15-year-old Isabella Newman, who has been reported missing from Langton Green near Tunbridge Wells.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Isabelle Newman was last seen in the Langton Road area at 4pm on Wednesday 19 March 2025.

“Officers are growing concerned for her welfare.

“Isabelle is white and 5ft 7in with a slim build. She has blue eyes and black hair that she often wears in a ponytail style.

“Isabelle was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black ‘Puffa’ style jacket, a grey hooded top, and a white t-shirt.

“It is believed Isabelle is travelling with a 15 year old boy, who is described as white and around 5ft 8in with a slim build.

“He has light brown, short hair and was last seen wearing a black coat and grey trainers.

“Isabelle has connections to #Tonbridge and #Brighton and may have taken a bus towards #Crawley

“Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 999, quoting reference 20-0082.”