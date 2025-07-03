Key arrests and charges made in crackdown on shoplifting in Sussex

Operation Apprentice, the Sussex-wide operation to tackle prolific shoplifters, has led to a series of key arrests and charges.

“We understand the financial and personal impact of shoplifting on business owners, employees and the wider community,” said Sussex Police business crime lead Chris Neilson.

“Repeat offenders cause the most harm to businesses, and our dedicated Business Crime Team uses every avenue available to tackle persistent shoplifters, change their behaviour and protect retailers.”

Recent arrests and charges as part of Operation Apprentice include the following:

Linton Woolley was charged with shoplifting in Littlehampton on his recall to prison and was given an 18-week prison sentence. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

David Blann, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with 20 counts of shoplifting across Worthing, Lancing and Southwick. He has been bailed to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 17.

Kenny Grubb, 33, from Ifield, admitted four shop thefts, four breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order and possession of cannabis. He was jailed for one year on June 18.

Ewan Masson, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged with 12 counts of shoplifting in Brighton and with possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to be sentenced in court and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Paul Phipps, 55, of Upper Hollingdean Road, Brighton, has been charged with 15 counts of shoplifting in Brighton and possession of a Class A drug. He has been bailed to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 11.

Mark Vine, 47, of New England Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to six counts of shoplifting in Burgess Hill and was sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 23. He was also ordered to pay £239 in fines and court costs.

Luke Wolfe-England, 30, of Eyles Close, Horsham, has been charged with six counts of shoplifting in Crawley. He pleaded guilty and has been remanded in custody for sentencing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 4.

Linton Woolley, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with shoplifting in Littlehampton on his recall to prison and was given an 18-week prison sentence at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 20.

Chris added: “We have successfully provided effective pathways for businesses to make reporting as easy as possible, so we can get an accurate picture of both the volume of incidents and the nature of those incidents.

“We can then assess the intelligence, investigate where there are reasonable lines of enquiry, implement crime hotspot patrol activity and problem solve the issues with businesses.

“We investigate whenever there are reasonable lines of enquiry, such as CCTV, vehicles involved or possible suspects.

“We prioritise cases if violence has been used, if a person has been detained, if offending is prolific, or if it is linked to other incidents.”