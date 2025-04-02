Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been charged with murder after the death of a man at a property in Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Fabio Botros, 19 – of Hartfield Avenue, Brighton – has been charged with murder and attempted murder after three people were attacked on Tuesday (April 1).

"Emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance in Hartfield Avenue on Tuesday, April 1, where they found two victims – a woman and a boy – outside the property with injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both were treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital for further treatment. They have both since been discharged.

A police presence remains at a property in Brighton, after a man was found dead and a woman and child were seriously injured. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"A third victim, 57-year-old Emad Samir Botros Farag, was found inside the property with a significant head injury, and tragically he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Officers quickly arrested Fabio Botros near to the address and he was taken to custody, police said.

On Wednesday, April 2, the 19-year-old was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been remanded in police custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 3, police said.

A police presence remains at a property in Brighton, after a man was found dead and a woman and child were seriously injured. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: ““This was a shocking and tragic incident, and our thoughts are with those affected and their loved ones.

"Through our initial enquiries, it has been established that the victims and defendant are known to one another, and that the weapons involved are believed to be two knives and a hammer.

"We recognise the impact this incident has also had on the local community, and we want to reassure members of the public that charges have now been secured and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our officers remain in the area conducting enquiries, and we are grateful for the support and patience of the public."

Anyone who has information to report is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Catullus.