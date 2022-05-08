Key worker attacked in Brighton shop

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with an assault on a key worker in Brighton.

By Joe Stack
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 3:56 pm

Brighton and Hove Police have issued an appeal after a key worker was assaulted in a shop in London Road just before 10pm on Sunday (April 24).

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who thinks they know the pictured person should get in touch with police quoting reference 47220073743.

Do you know this man?

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Police said: "We’re keen to identify and speak to this man after a key worker was assaulted at a store in London Road, Brighton, about 9.55pm on Sunday 24 April.

"Do you recognise him, or is this you? Contact us quoting reference 47220073743."

