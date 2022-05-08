Key worker attacked in Brighton shop

Brighton and Hove Police have issued an appeal after a key worker was assaulted in a shop in London Road just before 10pm on Sunday (April 24).
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who thinks they know the pictured person should get in touch with police quoting reference 47220073743.
A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Police said: "We’re keen to identify and speak to this man after a key worker was assaulted at a store in London Road, Brighton, about 9.55pm on Sunday 24 April.
"Do you recognise him, or is this you? Contact us quoting reference 47220073743."