King Charles III coronation: Sussex and Surrey Police urge people to stay alert and remain vigilant over bank holiday weekend

In Surrey and Sussex, and across the country, lots of people will be celebrating the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty the Queen Consort this weekend.

By Matt Pole
Published 5th May 2023, 07:28 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 07:29 BST

People will be spending time with family and friends, and communities will also be marking the occasion with organised events.

Sussex and Surrey Police want people to enjoy the long weekend and the festivities, whatever they are doing, but are reminding people to stay alert and be vigilant if they see anything that doesn’t seem right.

Communities in Sussex and Surrey will all be a little busier than usual, so it is important for everyone to look out for each other.

Sussex and Surrey Police are urging people to stay alert and remain vigilant over King Charles III's coronation weekend. Picture by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesSussex and Surrey Police are urging people to stay alert and remain vigilant over King Charles III's coronation weekend. Picture by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Sussex and Surrey Police are urging people to stay alert and remain vigilant over King Charles III's coronation weekend. Picture by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While there is no specific intelligence threat linked to the coronation, the terror threat level in the UK remains at substantial, which means a terrorist attack is likely.

Crowded places and large events can be at increased risk, and for that reason Sussex and Surrey Police have urged people to stay alert.

Surrey and Sussex Police will be supporting colleagues in both London and Thames Valley, and will also be carrying out proactive patrols in both counties.

Superintendent Graham Barnett said: “We are asking everyone to be alert about any potential risks this weekend.

“Our officers will be carrying out patrols as usual, and working with partners across multiple agencies to ensure everyone can enjoy the weekend and stay safe.

“If you see something that doesn’t seem right then please tell someone, you’re never wasting anyone’s time.

“If you’re at an organised event, speak to security or stewards, or if you’re just out and about, then contact your local police force. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Concerns can also be reported online at gov.uk/ACT – no click or call is ignored.

Every year Counter Terrorism Policing receive over 10,000 reports from the public and around a fifth of those turn into intelligence useful to investigations. It is never a waste of time and your information could save lives.