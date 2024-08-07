Knife-point robbery at East Grinstead shop: Sussex Police identity appeal after incident

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:17 BST
Sussex Police have released an image of a man they would like to get in touch with following a ‘knife-point robbery’.

Police said they want to speak to him after an incident at East Grinstead Food and Wine in London Road shortly before 9am on Saturday, July 27.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A man entered the store and threatened the member of staff before leaving with a small quantity of tobacco and alcohol. The shopkeeper was shaken but fortunately not harmed. Officers investigating the robbery would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he has information that could help with their enquiries.

“Anyone who recognises him, or who has any other information relating to what happened, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 380 of 27/07.”

Sussex Police said they would like to speak to this man following reports of a knife-point robbery at East Grinstead Food and Wine in London Road shortly before 9am on Saturday, July 27 Photo: Sussex Police

