Police said they want to speak to him after an incident at East Grinstead Food and Wine in London Road shortly before 9am on Saturday, July 27.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A man entered the store and threatened the member of staff before leaving with a small quantity of tobacco and alcohol. The shopkeeper was shaken but fortunately not harmed. Officers investigating the robbery would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he has information that could help with their enquiries.