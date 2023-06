Officers said they are appealing for witnesses and information after the burglary which happened between May 29 and June 4 in Buckwell Rise, Herstmonceux.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Two knives were stolen, one was an antique and the other was a hunting knife. Officers want anyone with information, such as relevant CCTV or footage, to come forward.”Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 205 of 06/06.