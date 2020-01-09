Labrador stolen from farm believed to have been enticed by burger

A black Labrador reported stolen from a farm is believed to have been enticed with the offer of a burger.

The working dog is missing from a farm in Newick Lane, Mayfield, after the incident on New Year’s Day (January 1).

Police say a burger wrapper was found very close to where the dog was last seen, so it is thought the animal was tempted with the tasty snack.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to report it to police on 101 or online, using the reference 0882 of 01/01/2020.