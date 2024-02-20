Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to what it described as a ‘disturbance’ outside an address in Lancing.

"Officers were called to the incident near Wenceling Cottages at 3.30pm on Thursday, December 28,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Two women, aged 40 and 69, reported being assaulted by a man before attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle.

Sussex Police news. Photo: Stock image / National World

“This vehicle then collided with a man, causing minor injuries.”

Police said that, following enquiries, a 34-year-old man – of no fixed address – was arrested on suspicion of non-fatal strangulation, actual bodily harm (ABH) and two counts of common assault.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV or Ring doorbell footage.