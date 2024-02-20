Lancing 'disturbance': Vehicle 'collided with a man' after driver 'assaulted' two women
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to what it described as a ‘disturbance’ outside an address in Lancing.
"Officers were called to the incident near Wenceling Cottages at 3.30pm on Thursday, December 28,” a police spokesperson said.
“Two women, aged 40 and 69, reported being assaulted by a man before attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle.
“This vehicle then collided with a man, causing minor injuries.”
Police said that, following enquiries, a 34-year-old man – of no fixed address – was arrested on suspicion of non-fatal strangulation, actual bodily harm (ABH) and two counts of common assault.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries, police said.
A spokesperson added: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV or Ring doorbell footage.
"Report online or call 101 quoting serial 714 of 28/12.”