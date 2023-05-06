Edit Account-Sign Out
Lancing man jailed for manslaughter of his own grandmother in Brighton

A Lancing man who admitted the manslaughter of his grandmother in Brighton has been jailed.

By Sam Pole
Published 6th May 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 09:58 BST

Pietro Addis, 20, of Ring Road, was convicted of manslaughter following the death of Susan Addis, 69, who was found dead at her home in Cedars Gardens, Brighton, on Thursday, January 7 2021.

He was acquitted of murder by a jury at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, March 3, on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday (5 May), Addis was sentenced to 15 years, with ten to be spent in custody and further five on extended licence.

A Lancing man who admitted the manslaughter of his grandmother in Brighton has been jailed.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "This is a tragic case in which a much-loved grandmother, who was widely respected in the Brighton and Hove community, has lost her life in the most terrible circumstances.

"Our thoughts remain with the Addis family and loved ones who have behaved with dignity and compassion throughout this harrowing ordeal.”