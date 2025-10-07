Lancing man jailed for raping teenager and harassing woman

Sussex Police said a man from Lancing has been jailed for stalking a woman and raping a teenager.

Police said James Green, 37, of Brighton Road in Lancing, subjected a woman to ‘a sustained campaign of stalking and harassment’.

Police said Green also raped a girl in August 2023, which was reported to police, and he was arrested.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “In December 2024, Sussex Police secured charges against Green, and he was remanded in custody.

“He faced trial at Lewes Crown Court and, on Tuesday, 24 June, was found guilty of rape of a girl, two counts of sexual communication with a child, stalking involving serious alarm and distress, two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act, criminal damage, theft, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and perverting the course of justice.

“At the same court on Thursday, 11 September, he was sentenced to 18 years, with 12 to be spent in custody and six on extended licence. He was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life and restraining orders against both victims.”

Detective Inspector Harry Doyle said: “James Green subjected both of the victims to the most appalling ordeals. I would like to thank them both for the incredible courage and resolve they have shown to support this investigation and help put a dangerous man behind bars. I also commend the investigative team for their diligent work in bringing Green to justice and supporting the victims throughout.

“If you are a victim of sexual abuse or stalking, please report to police online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. We will do all we can to get you justice.”