Lancing multi-agency operation: This is how many vehicles were stopped by police and government agents
Photos taken in the Beach Green car park on Tuesday morning (November 14) showed multiple police officers, joined by Driving Standards Agency (DVSA) and council staff.
Officers stopped waste carrying vehicles along with Adur and Worthing Councils; West Sussex County Council; the DVSA; Environment Agency and Sussex Roads Police.
The scheme was organised by West Sussex Waste Partnership (WSCC) ‘in order to highlight and reduce the problems’ that fly tipping causes.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Some 40 vans and lorries were stopped in Lancing this week as part of a series of roadside checks by Environment Agency officers aimed at those who handle and transport commercial waste.
“The road stops carried out with other agencies look at the type and amount of waste on board, that drivers have the necessary paperwork and that vehicles are roadworthy.
“The Environment Agency is following-up enquiries after six lorries didn’t have a valid waste carriers’ licence.
"Operators must register for one [here] or face the risk of prosecution and the public can search ‘register of waste carriers’ online to check their rubbish is handled legally when taken away.”
Adur & Worthing Councils said it ‘joined forces’ with other agencies to stop and check commercial vehicles ‘potentially carrying waste in order to crack down on fly-tipping’.
"This was one in a series of joint operations that are taking place across the county to make sure that commercial organisations are legally operating and disposing of waste responsibly,” a spokesperson said.
"It follows a similar operation in Shoreham on October 16. Officers from Adur & Worthing Councils’ street cleansing and environmental health teams were carrying out a duty of care role during the operation, engaging with all drivers about whether they carry waste, and advising on how best to responsibly dispose of waste.
"Fly-tipping is an offence that we take very seriously. Not only does it spoil the appearance of our district and borough, but it also poses an environmental risk and costs taxpayers’ money to clear up every year.
"We will continue to work with our partners to protect our local area from fly-tippers, and ensure that businesses are disposing of waste responsibly."